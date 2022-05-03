top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn
View events for the week of 5/3/2022
Santa Cruz Rally to Protect Roe v. Wade
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 03
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Santa Cruz County Courthouse
701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
PROTECT ROE AND SHOW UP FOR ABORTION RIGHTS!
Pledge to rally for Roe:

On Tuesday, May 3 at 5pm, local time, we're calling on Women's March supporters across the country to head to your local federal courthouse, federal building, town hall, or town square. We're showing up to defend abortion rights, say bans off our bodies, and demand elected officials take action before the right-wing justices on the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Bring your families, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your commitment to save Roe and access to safe and legal abortion for all who need it.

These rapid actions are in response to the reports that right-wing justices are planning to completely overturn Roe. We'll show up on Tuesday — and keep showing up in larger and larger actions in the days, weeks, and months to come.

Please add your name and pledge to rally for Roe:
https://act.womensmarch.com/sign/roe-rally-pledge/
sm_womens_march_abortion_rights_rally_may_3_2022.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022 11:46 AM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
