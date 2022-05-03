PROTECT ROE AND SHOW UP FOR ABORTION RIGHTS!
Pledge to rally for Roe:
On Tuesday, May 3 at 5pm, local time, we're calling on Women's March supporters across the country to head to your local federal courthouse, federal building, town hall, or town square. We're showing up to defend abortion rights, say bans off our bodies, and demand elected officials take action before the right-wing justices on the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Bring your families, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your commitment to save Roe and access to safe and legal abortion for all who need it.
These rapid actions are in response to the reports that right-wing justices are planning to completely overturn Roe. We'll show up on Tuesday — and keep showing up in larger and larger actions in the days, weeks, and months to come.
Please add your name and pledge to rally for Roe:
https://act.womensmarch.com/sign/roe-rally-pledge/
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn
|Santa Cruz Rally to Protect Roe v. Wade
|Date
|Tuesday May 03
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz County Courthouse
701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022 11:46 AM
