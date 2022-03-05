From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Mar 5 2022 (Updated 03/06/22)St. Mary's Sunday Mass Disrupted, Catholic Patriarchy Denounced
On March 8 International Women’s Day, People Will Rise Up for Abortion Rights
Protesters disrupted mass at St. Mary's on February 27 in costumes recreating those worn in the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale. Outside the cathedral a tiny group of anti-abortion activists attempted to challenge the disrupters, but were overwhelmed by the red cloaked handmaidens, Raging Grannies, Refuse Fascism activists and other pro-choice demonstrators.
The St. Mary's protest was part of a buildup of activity in advance of mass protests to be held on March 8 International Women’s Day nationwide. In the Bay Area, an abortion rights demo will be held in Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus from noon and will be followed by a march through the city.
Demonstrators Disrupt St. Mary’s Sunday Mass | Abortion Action Justice at St. Mary’s Cathedral | Speakout at St. Mary's | RiseUp4AbortionRights.org | Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights on International Women's Day! (March 8)
Related Features: Counter-Protesters Rise Up at Anti-Abortion "Walk for Life" | Demonstrators Target Corporations that Support Abortion Opponents | Bay Area Rejects Texas Anti-Abortion Law | Bay Area Marches to Protect Women's Rights
The St. Mary's protest was part of a buildup of activity in advance of mass protests to be held on March 8 International Women’s Day nationwide. In the Bay Area, an abortion rights demo will be held in Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus from noon and will be followed by a march through the city.
Demonstrators Disrupt St. Mary’s Sunday Mass | Abortion Action Justice at St. Mary’s Cathedral | Speakout at St. Mary's | RiseUp4AbortionRights.org | Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights on International Women's Day! (March 8)
Related Features: Counter-Protesters Rise Up at Anti-Abortion "Walk for Life" | Demonstrators Target Corporations that Support Abortion Opponents | Bay Area Rejects Texas Anti-Abortion Law | Bay Area Marches to Protect Women's Rights
2022-03-05 On March 8 International Women’s Day, People Will Rise Up for Abortion Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Education & Student Activism | Womyn | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.2022-03-04 Ukrainians Resist Invasion, World Responds with Protests, Sanctions, and Weapons Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | International | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-02-07 Russian Military Buildup on Ukrainian Border May Not Signal Coming Invasion Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-01-19 On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Pro-Choice and Anti-Choice Demonstrators Face Off Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections2022-01-08 J6 Demonstrators Demand End of Filibuster and Passage of Voting Rights Act Front Page | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections2021-12-15 Protests at Whole Foods and AT&T on Day of Action for Reproductive Justice Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections2021-12-13 Human Rights Abuses from Yemen to Sausalito Called Out at SF Federal Building Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Womyn | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2021-11-03 March and Rally for Medicare for All in San Francisco Demands Pelosi Take Action Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Government & Elections2021-10-21 Demonstrators at Facebook CEO’s Palo Alto Home Demand Zuckerberg Be Removed Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | California | U.S.2021-09-27 Dozens of Pro-Choice Protests Hit Northern California, Along with Nationwide Actions Front Page | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2021-09-20 Climate Protest Signs and Street Theater Shut Down San Francisco's Montgomery Street Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco
Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network