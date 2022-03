Protesters disrupted mass at St. Mary's on February 27 in costumes recreating those worn in the dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale. Outside the cathedral a tiny group of anti-abortion activists attempted to challenge the disrupters, but were overwhelmed by the red cloaked handmaidens, Raging Grannies, Refuse Fascism activists and other pro-choice demonstrators.The St. Mary's protest was part of a buildup of activity in advance of mass protests to be held onInternational Women’s Day nationwide. In the Bay Area, an abortion rights demo will be held in Sproul Plaza on the University of California, Berkeley campus from noon and will be followed by a march through the city. Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights on International Women's Day! (March 8)