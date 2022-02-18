Everyone for reproductive justice is welcome. Our first hour of this action will be a rally on the campus in Sproul Plaza (near campus entrance) where we will rise up to say Roe v. Wade must stand.



Roe was the landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. Yet Roe v. Wade protects so much more than abortion rights. It protects other core, basic human rights including marriage equality and access to contraceptives and fertility treatments like IVF. This is EVERYONE's cause. Step up and step out with us!



After the rally, we MARCH THROUGH THE STREETS of Berkeley.



Without an immediate and large uprising, the Supreme Court stands poised to decimate this landmark decision. The Women's March, which in past years organized actions on International Women's Day, has abandoned the cause of preserving Roe v. Wade and is already planning for a post-Roe America. We say NO to that response. Join us in Berkeley as we rise up on March 8 as part of a national day of action.



We refuse to let the U.S. Supreme Court deny people's humanity and decimate their rights! For more event information: https://riseup4abortionrights.org

