Were you disgusted by the recent the Walk for Life that invaded our city busing in "the faithful" from far points to denounce reproductive choice?
We will not be silenced~
If Roe v. Wade falls we are all in danger of the dismantling of our right to privacy, marriage equality, fertility treatments the Catholic Church objects to as well as appropriate healthcare for people with uteruses.
Meet at the corner near the church plaza and be prepared for a spectacle. Street theater, Raging Grannies, more.
Youth and age together in action!
Speakout with recollections of the not too distance past before Roe was law of the land. We remember!
|Date
|Sunday February 27
|Time
|11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Organizers
|Location Details
|
Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption
Intersection of Geary Blvd and Gough St.
San Francisco
|
For more event information: http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org
