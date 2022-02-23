top
Protest for Reproductive Justice at St. Mary's
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 27
Time 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorOrganizers
Location Details
Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption
Intersection of Geary Blvd and Gough St.
San Francisco
Were you disgusted by the recent the Walk for Life that invaded our city busing in "the faithful" from far points to denounce reproductive choice?
We will not be silenced~
If Roe v. Wade falls we are all in danger of the dismantling of our right to privacy, marriage equality, fertility treatments the Catholic Church objects to as well as appropriate healthcare for people with uteruses.
Meet at the corner near the church plaza and be prepared for a spectacle. Street theater, Raging Grannies, more.
Youth and age together in action!
Speakout with recollections of the not too distance past before Roe was law of the land. We remember!
For more event information: http://www.riseup4abortionrights.org

