Abortion Justice Action at St. Mary's Cathedral, SF, Feb. 27, 2022 lis [at] talkingstory.com)

by Lis Cox

Sunday, Feb 27 the Bay Area Coalition Riseup 4 Abortion Rights and Raging Grannies held a protest including civil disobedience for Abortion Justice. Red cloaked handmaidens disrupted the noon mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in SF and then a Speak-Out was held on the sidewalk. Here is a 1 min video from the action.





