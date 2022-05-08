top
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
Mad as Hell Raging Grannies Bring Resistance Message to Berkeley
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
March through book fair and downtown for abortion rights
sm_01-12822-856_3330.jpg
original image (1400x1616)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Dressed in handmaiden costumes and carrying signs that did not mince words such as "Scotus go fuck yourself", "forced pregnancy is murder" and "hands off my body" they march through the Bay Area Book Festival and downtown Berkeley.

For many of the Grannies, having lived through the darkness of pre Roe America, their message carried additional force. The crowd was receptive, snapping up the green distributed leaflets. Unlike several recent similar demonstrations, mainstream media was there, shooting video and interviewing several demonstrators.

The protest was part of a week of Bay Area protests against the Supreme Court's apparent plan the destroy a civil right established forty nine years ago, leading to a nation wide protest on May 14.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_02-12822-852_8745.jpg
original image (1915x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_03-12822-856_3338.jpg
original image (1463x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_04-12822-852_8748.jpg
original image (1658x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_05-12822-856_3339.jpg
original image (1400x2094)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_06-12822-856_3348.jpg
original image (1400x1956)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_07-12822-856_3350.jpg
original image (1652x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_08-12822-852_8771.jpg
original image (1400x1659)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_09-12822-856_3363.jpg
original image (1765x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_10-12822-856_3370.jpg
original image (1751x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_11-12822-854_5959.jpg
original image (1799x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_12-12822-856_3411.jpg
original image (1959x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_13-12822-856_3426.jpg
original image (1727x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_14-12822-856_3495.jpg
original image (1829x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_15-12822-852_8794.jpg
original image (1970x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_16-12822-854_6070.jpg
original image (1400x1753)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_17-12822-852_8816.jpg
original image (1400x1656)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_18-12822-856_3533.jpg
original image (1823x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_19-12822-852_8857.jpg
original image (1400x1689)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday May 8th, 2022 10:16 PM
sm_20-12822-852_8865.jpg
original image (1400x1756)
