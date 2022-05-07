From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Angry Women and Supporters Take to the Streets
Opposition to Supreme Court attack on reproductive health builds
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoFury at the Supreme Courts plan to gut women's rights is building. Women and supporters of women's health rights rallied on May 7 at Powell and March in San Francisco in an action called by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Speakers blasted the Supreme Court for its evident plan to repudiate fifty years of settled law established by Row vs Wade. With signs and slogans proclaiming their determination to resist, they marched down Market Street, last seen heading south in the mission district at Valencia and 16th.
The week of May 8 to 14 promises to be a week of contual protest as supporters of women's right to control their own bodies take to the streets.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network