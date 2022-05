Opposition to Supreme Court attack on reproductive health builds

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Fury at the Supreme Courts plan to gut women's rights is building. Women and supporters of women's health rights rallied on May 7 at Powell and March in San Francisco in an action called by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.Speakers blasted the Supreme Court for its evident plan to repudiate fifty years of settled law established by Row vs Wade. With signs and slogans proclaiming their determination to resist, they marched down Market Street, last seen heading south in the mission district at Valencia and 16th.The week of May 8 to 14 promises to be a week of contual protest as supporters of women's right to control their own bodies take to the streets.See all high resolution photos here