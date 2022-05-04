The Supreme court has declared war against women and all those who seek to have an abortion and our basic rights to control our own bodies. Now is the time to fight back.
Only a mass movement of the people can save abortion rights. Take to the streets throughout the United States.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | WomynView events for the week of 5/8/2022
|Defend Roe Protest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 08
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Defend Roe Protest
|Location Details
|
San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St
San Jose, CA 95113
|
For more event information: https://www.actiontogetherbayarea.org/cale...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 4th, 2022 12:37 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network