top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn
Monterey Rallies for Reproductive Rights
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
Beautiful, historic Colton Hall was the setting for an event in Monterey that drew supporters on a day of action that may well go down in history. It was built in 1849 to be a public school and town meeting hall.
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey_top6.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
Photos by Simona Martin, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer.

Organizers prepared for a permitted event on short notice and chose the lawn at Colton Hall in Monterey because of both its historic significance and high traffic location. Calling on friends they quickly made posters, registered the event as part of the national women's march, and planned for a rally that including invigorating chants.

During the event, people stepped up and in moments of spontaneous outpouring shared their stories with those gathered. Many were older women who experienced the times before Roe v. Wade was put into effect. One woman read a letter that she wrote to the extremist Justice Barrett when she was initiated. After group sharing, the organizers closed with more chanting. Some attendees stayed beyond to reflect on the significance of this moment in history when so much is at stake.
§Waving to Traffic
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-endp1.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
§Bro...Just Not?
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-brobra.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
§All Along the Lawn
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-many.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
§Fundamental Rights
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-fun.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
§Now You've Pissed Off Grandma
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-grandma.jpg
original image (7036x4691)
§Painting
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-paingint.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
§Student's Lament
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-student18.jpg
original image (6795x4530)
§Humans for Human Rights
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-friends.jpg
original image (7542x5028)
§More Signs
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-chairo.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
§Hmmm....
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_blowjob-39.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
§Shouting
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_off_our_bodies_-_monterey-shout.jpg
original image (7184x4789)
§Flags in Wind
by Central Coast Rising
Monday May 16th, 2022 5:21 AM
sm_bans_montreryflags.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code