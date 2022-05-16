Monterey Rallies for Reproductive Rights by Central Coast Rising



Beautiful, historic Colton Hall was the setting for an event in Monterey that drew supporters on a day of action that may well go down in history. It was built in 1849 to be a public school and town meeting hall.

Photos by Simona Martin, ProBonoPhoto.org

Organizers prepared for a permitted event on short notice and chose the lawn at Colton Hall in Monterey because of both its historic significance and high traffic location. Calling on friends they quickly made posters, registered the event as part of the national women's march, and planned for a rally that including invigorating chants.



During the event, people stepped up and in moments of spontaneous outpouring shared their stories with those gathered. Many were older women who experienced the times before Roe v. Wade was put into effect. One woman read a letter that she wrote to the extremist Justice Barrett when she was initiated. After group sharing, the organizers closed with more chanting. Some attendees stayed beyond to reflect on the significance of this moment in history when so much is at stake.