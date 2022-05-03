Meeting to discuss urgent next steps for the movement to defend Roe.

A draft decision leaked to Politico indicates that the Supreme Court is on the precipice of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion.

The potential impacts of this are staggering. 13 U.S. states already have some form of “trigger law” on the books, meaning that abortion would be partially or completely banned as soon as the decision was implemented. What’s more, the precedent set by the decision as currently written would set the stage to undermine other massive precedents like gay marriage, contraception access, and even interracial marriage.

We have a critical opening to push back against the court’s initial decision and defend Roe v. Wade. But we need more than that – abortion access has been eroded away in state after state. We need a mass movement to fight for the federal legalization of abortion and Medicare for All, with free, safe, and legal abortions on demand!

Join us for a public discussion on how we can win.