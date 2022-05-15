From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thousands March in SF in Dual Womens Rights Marches
From Civic Center to Embarcadero and from 24th and Mission to Dolores Park
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoAs part of protests nationwide, an estimated five thousand people joined two marches for women's abortion rights in San Francisco. At a Civic Center rally on the steps of the library, a rally drew several thousand people who then marched up Market Street to the Enbarcadero.
Planned Parenthood, one of the organizing groups felt it necessary to have a large number of "monitors" controlling the march, getting in the way of photographers.
At 1pm another rally, organized by RiseUp4AbortionRights, began at 24th and Mission St. They marched up Mission, briefly intersected a march for Palestinian rights, then continued on to Dolores Park.
