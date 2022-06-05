From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sun Jun 5 2022 (Updated 06/14/22)SCOTUS Decision to Trigger Immediate Protest in San Francisco
Reproductive Justice Defenders Ready to Hit the Streets Upon Abortion Ruling
The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF is calling for everyone in the San Francisco Bay Area who supports legal abortion to protest on the streets when the Supreme Court issues its decision on the pivotal Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. The preview of the decision already created a huge wave of protest in the streets the day after it was leaked because of the threat to landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Street protests will be held at 5pm on the day of the US Supreme Court announcement. In San Francisco, people are urged to rally in front of the Phillip Burton Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave. The building occupies an entire city block, bounded by Golden Gate Avenue at the south, Turk Street at the north, Polk Street at the west, and Larkin Street at the east and is near San Francisco's Civic Center.
Organizers say that Roe v. Wade is the floor not the ceiling and that no matter what the SCOTUS decision is they will protest as they continue to defend Roe and call for its expansion. They say that the Hyde Amendment, that bans use of federal funds for abortions, must be removed for starters. Similar demonstrations will be held in other cities including Phoenix, Seattle, and New York City.
