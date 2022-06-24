Overturning Roe is Illegitimate: SCOTUS Decision Must Not Stand by Wexit (press@RiseUp4AbortionRights)



5:00 pm Protests at Supreme Court & everywhere, nationwide



RiseUp4AbortionRights.org is calling on people to bring the gears of society to a grinding halt through nonviolent mass resistance to compel the federal government to reverse the overturning of Roe v Wade by codifying into law access to abortion on demand nationwide.

According to RiseUp4AbortionRights' statement "To fall silent or stay home as the violence of forced motherhood is cemented into law is to condone and accept female enslavement and the acceleration of a whole theocratic fascist juggernaut coming for contraception, LGBTQ rights, and much more. This is unconscionable and would put a stain on society and on the conscience of everyone who goes along."



In Washington DC, RiseUp4AbortionRights is urging people to come from everywhere to be at the Supreme Court at 5:00 pm today and tomorrow, initiating non-violent sustained mass struggle that demands and wins LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND NATIONWIDE.



Sunsara Taylor, key initiator of RiseUp4AbortionRights and co-host of Revolution - Nothing Less: "The overturning of abortion rights is illegitimate. It must not be allowed to stand! The people need to stand up, to bring the gears of society to a grinding halt through nonviolent mass resistance to compel the federal government to reverse such a decision by codifying into law access to abortion on demand nationwide."



Merle Hoffman, founder/CEO of Choices Women's Medical Center, writer and women's right activist, and co-initiator of RiseUp4AbortionRights: "This is not the end, but yet another battle in the generational war for Women's Freedom and Liberation. Women and people of conscience must answer this frontal assault with courage fortitude and disciplined focused rage. The answer to this lies in ourselves."



Lori Sokol, Executive Director of Women's eNews, scholar, and co-initiator of RiseUp4AbortionRights: "The Supreme Court's decision has removed their cloak, proving them to be nothing more than illegitimate political appointees. They now have blood on their hands. We must show our outrage by speaking up and stepping out into the streets. The lives of women now solely depend on us!"



In early January of 2022, Merle Hoffman, Lori Sokol, Sunsara Taylor and other initiators of RiseUp4AbortionRights.org came together as individual long-time activists out of their shared recognition that the Supreme Court was on track to decimate abortion rights. They issued a Statement which read, in part, "We refuse to let the U.S. Supreme Court deny women's humanity and decimate their rights! Join us in fighting for Abortion On Demand and Without Apology!... The violent subjugation of half of society must not be accommodated, excused, downplayed, or surrendered to. IT MUST BE STOPPED!"



Protests on the day of the Supreme Court decision on abortion:

New York City 5:00 pm Union Square @ 14th Street

Atlanta 5:00 pm CNN Marietta @ Centennial Olympic Park Drive

Austin 5:00 pm US Courthouse Plaza 501 West 5th

Boston 5:00 pm Park Street T Stop

Chicago 5:00 pm Federal Plaza 219 S. Dearborn

Cleveland 5:00 pm Public Square outside REBOL Cafe

Detroit 4:30 pm Federal Courthouse 231 W. Lafayette

Honolulu 2:00 pm Federal Buildiing 300 Ala Moana Blvd

Houston 5:30 pm City Hall 901 Bagby (but on Smith St. side)

Los Angeles 12:00 pm US Courthouse Plaza 350 West 1st Street

Philadelphia 5:00 pm City Hall

San Francisco 5:00 pm Federal Bldg & US Courthouse 450 Golden Gate

Seattle 5:00 pm Westlake Park



RiseUp4AbortionRights will update list of protests online, and will have further announcements.