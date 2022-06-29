From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Franciscans March in Anger
In San Francisco, in one of several organized events, demonstrators marched from the federal building at 450 Golden Gate Ave to the intersection of Market at 8th St. where the met up with marchers from other parts of the city.
Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel ProBonoPhoto.org
Top Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky
Please credit the photographers
Protests were held nationwide on June 24 after the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a repudiation of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. San Franciscans were both dismayed and angered at the decision and came out to the streets.
