San Franciscans March in Anger by Say We Will Not Be Overruled



In San Francisco, in one of several organized events, demonstrators marched from the federal building at 450 Golden Gate Ave to the intersection of Market at 8th St. where the met up with marchers from other parts of the city.

Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel ProBonoPhoto.org

Top Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky

Protests were held nationwide on June 24 after the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a repudiation of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. San Franciscans were both dismayed and angered at the decision and came out to the streets.