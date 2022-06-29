top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
3000 Demonstrators at Sit-In at Market/8th Demand Reproductive Rights
by San Franciscans Speak Out
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 2:17 AM
A confluence of marches drew an estimated 3000 people to a major intersection in San Francisco on June 24, the day that all caring people of the city called the disastrous day of the Supreme Court's decision affecting reproductive rights.
sm_dod_sit_in_best_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel ProBonoPhoto.org
Top Photo by Terry Scussel
Please credit the photographers

"Get up, sit down, San Francisco's a pro-choice town," shouted event emcee Tye-Leigha Hagood. With that encouragement, hundreds sat down in the middle of the intersection and thousands more stood surrounding them to listen to speakers and engage in vigorous chanting.
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by San Franciscans Speak Out
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 2:17 AM
sm_sit_in_2_rp.jpg
original image (2056x821)
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by San Franciscans Speak Out
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 2:17 AM
sm_dod_sit_in_no_fascism_rp.jpg
original image (1976x1309)
§Terry Scussel
by San Franciscans Speak Out
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 2:17 AM
sm_dod_sit_in_diver_terry.jpg
original image (2700x2684)
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by San Franciscans Speak Out
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 2:17 AM
sm_sit_in_2also_rp.jpg
original image (2084x1797)
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by San Franciscans Speak Out
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 2:17 AM
sm_dod_sit_in_tye.jpg
original image (1371x1630)
Tye-Leigha Hagood, at left, introduces a speaker
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by San Franciscans Speak Out
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 2:17 AM
sm_dod_sit_in_better_view_rp.jpg
original image (1720x1371)
Seeking a better view of the speakers who stood in the center of the sit-in
§Rachel Podlishevsky
by San Franciscans Speak Out
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 2:17 AM
sm_dod_sit_in_rp1_1.jpg
original image (2076x1469)
