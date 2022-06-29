From the Open-Publishing Calendar
3000 Demonstrators at Sit-In at Market/8th Demand Reproductive Rights
A confluence of marches drew an estimated 3000 people to a major intersection in San Francisco on June 24, the day that all caring people of the city called the disastrous day of the Supreme Court's decision affecting reproductive rights.
Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel ProBonoPhoto.org
Top Photo by Terry Scussel
Please credit the photographers
"Get up, sit down, San Francisco's a pro-choice town," shouted event emcee Tye-Leigha Hagood. With that encouragement, hundreds sat down in the middle of the intersection and thousands more stood surrounding them to listen to speakers and engage in vigorous chanting.
