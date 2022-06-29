3000 Demonstrators at Sit-In at Market/8th Demand Reproductive Rights by San Franciscans Speak Out



A confluence of marches drew an estimated 3000 people to a major intersection in San Francisco on June 24, the day that all caring people of the city called the disastrous day of the Supreme Court's decision affecting reproductive rights.

Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky and Terry Scussel ProBonoPhoto.org

Top Photo by Terry Scussel

Please credit the photographers



"Get up, sit down, San Francisco's a pro-choice town," shouted event emcee Tye-Leigha Hagood. With that encouragement, hundreds sat down in the middle of the intersection and thousands more stood surrounding them to listen to speakers and engage in vigorous chanting.