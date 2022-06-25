From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fury in San Francisco as Court Evicerates Rights
Angry crowds at Federal Building and City Hall
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn the day that ideologue judges on the Supreme Court continue to dismantle U.S. democracy, angry crowds descended on San Francisco's Federal Court building and City Hall.
What started as separate demonstrations with frequent activists such as the Raging Grannies and Leftist groups at the Federal Building on Golden Gate Street and mostly young people in front of City Hall became a large sit in of thousands on Market Street. A march up to the Embarcadero followed.
The crowd was angry as they faced the line of police in front of City Hall, repeatedly shouting slogans like "Abort the Court!". Several speakers told of horrendous experiences in the days before Roe v Wade. Many signs called out the contrast between gun rights and women's rights.
The overall message to Justices Alito, Roberts, Thomas, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barett was clear: Fuck You!
See all high resolution photos here.
