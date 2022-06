Angry crowds at Federal Building and City Hall

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On the day that ideologue judges on the Supreme Court continue to dismantle U.S. democracy, angry crowds descended on San Francisco's Federal Court building and City Hall.What started as separate demonstrations with frequent activists such as the Raging Grannies and Leftist groups at the Federal Building on Golden Gate Street and mostly young people in front of City Hall became a large sit in of thousands on Market Street. A march up to the Embarcadero followed.The crowd was angry as they faced the line of police in front of City Hall, repeatedly shouting slogans like "Abort the Court!". Several speakers told of horrendous experiences in the days before Roe v Wade. Many signs called out the contrast between gun rights and women's rights.The overall message to Justices Alito, Roberts, Thomas, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barett was clear: Fuck You!See all high resolution photos here