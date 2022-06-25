From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Going Back! SF Rally Against The Attack On Reproductive Rights In San Francisco
A rally against the Supreme Court decision allowing states to ban abortions took place in San Francisco on 6/24/22
People rallied on 6/24/22 in San Francisco against the attack on reproductive rights after the decision of the Supreme Court to attack the right to an abortion. San Francisco school bus drivers SMART 1741 president Meghann Adams was also one of the speakers.
http://www.labormedia.net
http://www.labormedia.net
