Abortion Rights Rally in Fresno June 28
People protested the anti-abortion Supreme Court decision at Fresno City Hall on Tuesday, June 28.
The temperature soared to 104 degrees when around 75 people, mostly women, gathered to demand abortion rights in Fresno. At an open mike, people spoke about their experiences with abortion, and what it means to lose the right to have one.
