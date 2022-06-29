From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People pour into Federal Bldg Plaza to Express their Outrage on Day of Decision
Protesters spilled into the streets on June 24 soon after the much anticipated Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was announced.
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
In San Francisco, protesters gathered en masse in front of the Phillip Burton Federal Building for a rally that was supposed to start at 5pm. But people couldn't wait, they were eager to express their anger, chant, and be with one another in solidarity, so the rally started early. As time passed more and more people poured into the plaza. Next...they marched.
