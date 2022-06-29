top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
People pour into Federal Bldg Plaza to Express their Outrage on Day of Decision
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
Protesters spilled into the streets on June 24 soon after the much anticipated Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was announced.
sm_dod_fed_bldg_many_too__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3152x2100)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

In San Francisco, protesters gathered en masse in front of the Phillip Burton Federal Building for a rally that was supposed to start at 5pm. But people couldn't wait, they were eager to express their anger, chant, and be with one another in solidarity, so the rally started early. As time passed more and more people poured into the plaza. Next...they marched.
§Hastily made signs
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm__dod_fed_bldg_supreme__trry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2329)
§painted umbrellas
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_fed_bldg_queer_moms_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2079)
§Honey Mahogany Spoke
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_fed_bldg_honey_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
On SCOTUS: "They poked a bear"
§Decorated mask
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_fed_bldg_mask__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3006x2400)
§Demands of Radical Women on a stick
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_fed_bldg_great_sign_fsp__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2420x3000)
§another great sign
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_fed_bldg_yt_girl_hair__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2706x3000)
§people are really angry
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_fed_bldg_fuck_sign_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
§Republican plan
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_fed_bldg_repub_sign_terry.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
§the crowd grew and grew
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_fed_bldg_kok_guyd_bldg_17__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2105)
§bloody hand prints
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_fed_bldg_2_people_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2407x3000)
§The march begins...
by SCOTUS ruled wrongly
Wednesday Jun 29th, 2022 12:56 AM
sm_dod_march_start_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2700x2904)
