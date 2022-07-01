Fast Action on Hearing Supreme Court Decision in San Jose by Reproductive Rights Watch



On the day of the bad news, that Roe had been overturned, the South Bay was sad. Same day action found many in City Hall Plaza.

Photos by Teri Vershel, Probonophoto.org

Please credit the photographer.



"How could this happen?" asked San Jose residents, though some had predicted for years that the right wing was aiming to gut reproductive rights. Polling taken before the Supreme Court ruled that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion revealed that a majority of Americans did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

