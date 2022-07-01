top
South Bay
South Bay
Fast Action on Hearing Supreme Court Decision in San Jose
by Reproductive Rights Watch
Friday Jul 1st, 2022 7:21 AM
On the day of the bad news, that Roe had been overturned, the South Bay was sad. Same day action found many in City Hall Plaza.
sm_terivershel_topbest.jpg
original image (6048x3400)
Photos by Teri Vershel, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer.

"How could this happen?" asked San Jose residents, though some had predicted for years that the right wing was aiming to gut reproductive rights. Polling taken before the Supreme Court ruled that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion revealed that a majority of Americans did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.
§Keep Abortion Legal
by Reproductive Rights Watch
Friday Jul 1st, 2022 7:21 AM
sm_terivershel-parties.jpg
original image (6048x3400)
§I had an abortion T-shirt
by Reproductive Rights Watch
Friday Jul 1st, 2022 7:21 AM
sm_terivershell-had_abortion.jpg
original image (6048x3400)
§Revoke
by Reproductive Rights Watch
Friday Jul 1st, 2022 7:21 AM
sm_terivershel_revoke.jpg
original image (6048x3400)
§Amnesty International printed placards
by Reproductive Rights Watch
Friday Jul 1st, 2022 7:21 AM
sm_terivershel-top.jpg
original image (6048x3400)
§Never Again
by Reproductive Rights Watch
Friday Jul 1st, 2022 7:21 AM
sm_terivershel-hanger.jpg
original image (6048x3400)
§Dance of Peace Perfomed
by Reproductive Rights Watch
Friday Jul 1st, 2022 7:21 AM
sm_terivershel-sharat.jpg
original image (6048x3400)
§Ready to Fight
by Reproductive Rights Watch
Friday Jul 1st, 2022 7:21 AM
sm_terivershel-ready.jpg
original image (6048x3400)
§Flagpoles
by Reproductive Rights Watch
Friday Jul 1st, 2022 7:21 AM
sm_terivershel-flagpoles.jpg
original image (6048x3400)
