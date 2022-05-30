top
SCOTUS Decision Will Trigger Immediate Protest in San Francisco
by Natn'l Mobilization 4 Reproductive Justice-SF (reprojustice.sf [at] gmail.com)
Monday May 30th, 2022 3:48 PM
Announcement of time and place to hit the streets. Terry Scussel of ProBonoPhoto took this picture of a May 14 event held by the San Francisco chapter of National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice in front of the main San Francisco public library.
sm_tye_on_stage_more_library_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2101)
The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF is calling for everyone in the San Francisco Bay Area who supports legal abortion to protest on the streets when the Supreme Court issues its decision on the pivotal Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. The preview of the decision already created a huge wave of protest in the streets the day after it was leaked because of the threat to landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Street protests will be held at 5pm PST on the day of the US Supreme Court announcement if it comes before noon PST, or on the following day at 5pm PST if it is announced after noontime PST.

In San Francisco people are urged to rally in front of the Phillip Burton Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave. (The building occupies an entire city block, bounded by Golden Gate Avenue at the south, Turk Street at the north, Polk Street at the west, and Larkin Street at the east and is near San Francisco's Civic Center.)

Organizers say that Roe v. Wade is the floor not the ceiling and that no matter what the SCOTUS decision is they will protest as they continue to defend Roe and call for its expansion. They say that the Hyde Amendment, that bans use of federal funds for abortions, must be removed for starters.

On May 3 in San Francisco, the local chapter of National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice organized a rapid response rally and march of over 1,000 in the wake of the leaked SCOTUS preview. For demos in other cities including NYC, Phoenix, and Seattle visit website here.

http://www.reprojusticenow.org
