This morning, the Supreme Court formally overturned Roe v. Wade. Protests, which had been scheduled for awhile all over the country for "Decision Day", will now be taking place later today.

The "WeWontGoBack.com" website, linked from Planned Parenthood, lists hundreds of them -- you can find the one closest to you here: https://map.wewontgoback.com/?source=ppfa In addition, RiseUp4AbortionRights.org has another dozen or so, here: https://riseup4abortionrights.org/day-of-day-after-decision-protests/ ************************************************************For the SF Bay Area, here are current locations (but please check the above websites to see if others have been added since the posting of this message). All of the protests start at 5:00 pm, today.San Francisco -- Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate, and also at Powell and Market Streets.Oakland -- Oscar Grant Plaza (Frank Ogawa Plaza), in front of City HallFremont -- Fremont City Hall. 3300 Capitol Ave. -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3863?source=ppfa&akid Santa Rosa -- Old Courthouse Square. 600 4th St. -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3761?source=ppfa&akid Napa -- Napa County Superior Court (Old courthouse). 825 Brown Street -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3821?source=ppfa&akid