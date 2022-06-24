From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Roe is overturned -- Protests Today, near you
This morning, the Supreme Court formally overturned Roe v. Wade. Protests, which had been scheduled for awhile all over the country for "Decision Day", will now be taking place later today.
The "WeWontGoBack.com" website, linked from Planned Parenthood, lists hundreds of them -- you can find the one closest to you here: https://map.wewontgoback.com/?source=ppfa In addition, RiseUp4AbortionRights.org has another dozen or so, here: https://riseup4abortionrights.org/day-of-day-after-decision-protests/
************************************************************
For the SF Bay Area, here are current locations (but please check the above websites to see if others have been added since the posting of this message). All of the protests start at 5:00 pm, today.
San Francisco -- Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate, and also at Powell and Market Streets.
Oakland -- Oscar Grant Plaza (Frank Ogawa Plaza), in front of City Hall
Fremont -- Fremont City Hall. 3300 Capitol Ave. -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3863?source=ppfa&akid=
Santa Rosa -- Old Courthouse Square. 600 4th St. -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3761?source=ppfa&akid=
Napa -- Napa County Superior Court (Old courthouse). 825 Brown Street -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3821?source=ppfa&akid=
************************************************************
For the SF Bay Area, here are current locations (but please check the above websites to see if others have been added since the posting of this message). All of the protests start at 5:00 pm, today.
San Francisco -- Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate, and also at Powell and Market Streets.
Oakland -- Oscar Grant Plaza (Frank Ogawa Plaza), in front of City Hall
Fremont -- Fremont City Hall. 3300 Capitol Ave. -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3863?source=ppfa&akid=
Santa Rosa -- Old Courthouse Square. 600 4th St. -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3761?source=ppfa&akid=
Napa -- Napa County Superior Court (Old courthouse). 825 Brown Street -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3821?source=ppfa&akid=
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network