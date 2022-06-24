top
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Roe is overturned -- Protests Today, near you
by Occupy the Court
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 9:43 AM
This morning, the Supreme Court formally overturned Roe v. Wade. Protests, which had been scheduled for awhile all over the country for "Decision Day", will now be taking place later today.
The "WeWontGoBack.com" website, linked from Planned Parenthood, lists hundreds of them -- you can find the one closest to you here: https://map.wewontgoback.com/?source=ppfa In addition, RiseUp4AbortionRights.org has another dozen or so, here: https://riseup4abortionrights.org/day-of-day-after-decision-protests/

************************************************************
For the SF Bay Area, here are current locations (but please check the above websites to see if others have been added since the posting of this message). All of the protests start at 5:00 pm, today.

San Francisco -- Federal Building, 450 Golden Gate, and also at Powell and Market Streets.

Oakland -- Oscar Grant Plaza (Frank Ogawa Plaza), in front of City Hall

Fremont -- Fremont City Hall. 3300 Capitol Ave. -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3863?source=ppfa&akid=

Santa Rosa -- Old Courthouse Square. 600 4th St. -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3761?source=ppfa&akid=

Napa -- Napa County Superior Court (Old courthouse). 825 Brown Street -- please RSVP here: https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3821?source=ppfa&akid=


§More Actions
by We Won't Go Back
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 11:24 AM
Lodi -- Lodi City Hall, 221 W Pine St -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3767?source=ppfa&akid=

Monterey -- Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave. -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3788?source=ppfa&akid=

Sacramento -- State Capitol Building, 1315 10th St. -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3807?source=ppfa&akid=

San Jose -- San Jose City Hall, 200 East Santa Clara St. -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3859?source=ppfa&akid=

San Rafael -- Grassy area next to the Civic Center Post Office, 2 Civic Center Drive -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/4093?source=ppfa&akid=
https://map.wewontgoback.com/?source=ppfa
§More Actions
by We Won't Go Back
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 1:04 PM
Alameda -- Alameda city Hall steps, 2263 Santa Clara Ave -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/4175?source=ppfa&akid=

Benecia -- First Street Gazebo, 1149 First Street -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/4285?source=ppfa&akid=

Fairfax -- Fairfax Parkade, 1941 Sir Francis Drake Blvd -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/4218?source=ppfa&akid=

Fairfield -- Solano County Government Building
675 West Texas Street -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/4292?source=ppfa&akid=

Salinas -- Monterey County and US Federal offices, 142 West Alisal -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/4242?source=ppfa&akid=

Santa Cruz -- Santa Cruz County County Courthouse (outside steps), 701 Ocean Street -- please RSVP here:
https://act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/4273?source=ppfa&akid=
https://map.wewontgoback.com/?source=ppfa
§Please check the "RSVP"
by Time check
Friday Jun 24th, 2022 1:20 PM
Please be sure to check the linked RSVP to confirm the time! Some start at 4:00 pm, and others at 6:00 or even 6:30 pm. But Benicia's started at 1:00 pm and is over, while San Jose's is tomorrow!
