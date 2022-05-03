The historic ruling Roe v. Wade is under attack by the Supreme Court. A leaked document shows that the capitalist class is considering repealing the landmark decision.
This is unacceptable. Reproductive rights are a democratic right that all people who give birth deserve. This is a blatant attack on the reproductive rights and we must defend it at all costs.
|Defend Roe
|Thursday May 05
|6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Protest
|Mike Paradela
Peace Corner San Jose.
Steven's Creek and Winchester.
Near 3071 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050
