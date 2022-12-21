top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Counter Protest the Catholic Led "Walk for Life"

revisedjan2023leaflet.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (166.2KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
Email:
Phone:
(415) 864-1278
Location Details:
Gather at the Philip Burton Federal Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Ave to rally. Then march together the short distance to Civic Center where the Walk for Life West Coast will hold its annual rally. Our counter protest will be there.
The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice is still organizing and fighting for bodily autonomy for all, in spite of the overturn of Roe. Our Saturday January 21 event will be a rally and counterprotest against The Walk for Life West Coast. This is the 19th annual Catholic church led anti-abortion march on the anniversary of Roe.

Please join us for a united action that includes everyone who is deeply concerned about the far right's agenda. We especially need people to help take on the tasks of organizing a united effort!

IMPORTANT DATES AND TIMES:
Contact us for to inquire and get zoom link for Thursday organizing meetings.
Thursday, December 22nd at 6:30pm. First meeting.
Additional zoom meetings on Thursdays at 6:30pm on Dec 29 and Jan 5.

***Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 11:30am. Gather at the Philip Burton Federal Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Ave to rally. Then march together the short distance to Civic Center where the Walk for Life West Coast will have its annual rally.***

Together we can insist that the right wing will not continue their reign of terror unopposed. Share the attached flyer and contact us with questions and to volunteer.

For more information: http://www.reprojusticenow.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 1:20AM
