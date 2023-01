Counter Protesters Give Forced Birthers What For

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Saturday January 21, over a thousand pro-choice demonstrators intercepted the Right to "Life" march at San Francisco's Civic Center. Pro choice groups included Rise Up4Abortion Rights, Amnesty International, Iranians proclaiming "Women, Liberty, Freedom", musical group Occupella, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and assorted Socialists.After a rally at the Philippe Burton Federal Building, they marched to San Francisco Library steps and held another loud rally. Shouted slogans included "Get your rosaries off my ovaries!" and "My body, my choice!" A heavy police presence, while keeping the opposing groups apart, did not prevent a vigorous exchange of views. As the forced birthers began their march, some q-Anon racists joined them. It was unclear as to whether they were an official part of the march.Organizers of the counter-protest, that was considerably bigger than the previous year, considered the action a great success.See all high resolution photos here