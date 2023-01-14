From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose: Women's March for Roe's 50th Anniversary
Date:
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Local volunteers
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
200 East Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA, 95113
San Jose info here: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/bigger-than-roe-85
Women's March website: https://www.womensmarch.com/
We are ALL born free and equal in dignity and rights. The Supreme Court of the U.S. and the United States Congress have failed in their obligation to protect, respect, and uphold our human rights. The women's wave delivered a blow to anti-freedom politicians in the 2022 midterms, and now we are taking the fight out of D.C. and into every single state in this country.
On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, as we mourn the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections, we send another clear message:
The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state and every legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat. Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing.
Our movement is Bigger than Roe.
How you can make this an event to remember:
* Bring noise makers! Instruments, drums, whistles, speakers for music, bullhorns, etc.
* Bring signs and materials to make signs! Break out the glitter and markers and get creative!
* Bring your phone and/or camera! Record, take pictures, live stream, post, and share this day with every social media site you use!
* Bring your style! Wear colors that represent what's important! Green is the color we wear to support women's rights, but any color of the rainbow is welcome. Wear what represents you and your rights! Shirts with words of support are great to see, and many people turn themselves into their signs with skin-safe markers and paint! Pins, masks, stickers, necklaces, and bracelets are a great way to style your support!
* Bring other people! There will be plenty of space for a crowd and we need all the voices
we can get!
-------------------------------------------
Safety:
Medical supplies such as bandages and disinfectant wipes will be supplied. Wear proper marching attire to ensure we have no trips or scrapes.
Though the weather may be bleak, we will still gather. If a march becomes less likely, there are other things we can do. If it's rainy, that's what umbrella's are for!
San Jose city hall has plenty of seating and food shops nearby.
San Jose city hall IS WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE.
Porta-potties TBD (some restaurants allow us to use their restrooms)
We hope to see you there!
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/bigg...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 14, 2023 3:51AM
