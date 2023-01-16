From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Napa: Women's March Rally - Bigger Than Roe!
Date:
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Local volunteers
Location Details:
Napa County Superior Court - 3rd Street Side
825 Brown Street
Napa, CA, 94559
825 Brown Street
Napa, CA, 94559
Napa protest: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/bigger-than-roe-59
We are ALL born free and equal in dignity and rights. The Supreme Court of the U.S. and the United States Congress have failed in their obligation to protect, respect, and uphold our human rights. The Women's Wave delivered a blow to anti-freedom politicians in the 2022 midterms, and now we are taking the fight out of D.C. and into every single state in this country.
On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, as we mourn the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections, we send another clear message:
The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state and every legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat.
Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is Bigger than Roe!
We are ALL born free and equal in dignity and rights. The Supreme Court of the U.S. and the United States Congress have failed in their obligation to protect, respect, and uphold our human rights. The Women's Wave delivered a blow to anti-freedom politicians in the 2022 midterms, and now we are taking the fight out of D.C. and into every single state in this country.
On January 22, 2023, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, as we mourn the loss of nearly 50 years of constitutional protections, we send another clear message:
The midterms were just the beginning. We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state and every legislator in this country. We are putting all politicians at every level of government on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat.
Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is Bigger than Roe!
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 16, 2023 9:09AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network