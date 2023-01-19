Protest The So-Called "Walk For Life" & Demand Legal Abortion Nationwide Now!

Date:

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time:

11:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area

Location Details:

450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco

1:30 - march from Civic Center Plaza

JOIN US TO PROTEST THE SO-CALLED "WALK FOR LIFE" THIS SATURDAY IN SAN FRANCISCO & DEMAND LEGAL ABORTION NATIONWIDE NOW!



WOMEN = FULL HUMAN BEINGS, NOT INCUBATORS

FETUS ≠ BABY

LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY NATIONWIDE!



If you believe that women are full human beings and not incubators,



If you refuse to be complacent while the Christian fascists, empowered by successfully taking away our fundamental right to abortion, continue their assault and won't stop until a full nationwide abortion ban,



If you believe in abortion on demand & without apology for everyone,



JOIN US this Saturday, January 21st, 11:30 AM at 450 Golden Gate Ave in San Francisco at the rally called by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice - SF, followed by a counter-protest to the “Walk for Life” at Civic Center.



After the rally & counter-protest, march with RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area to nonviolently confront & oppose the so-called "Walk for Life”!