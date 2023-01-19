From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Protest The So-Called "Walk For Life" & Demand Legal Abortion Nationwide Now!
Date:
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area
Location Details:
450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco
1:30 - march from Civic Center Plaza
1:30 - march from Civic Center Plaza
JOIN US TO PROTEST THE SO-CALLED "WALK FOR LIFE" THIS SATURDAY IN SAN FRANCISCO & DEMAND LEGAL ABORTION NATIONWIDE NOW!
WOMEN = FULL HUMAN BEINGS, NOT INCUBATORS
FETUS ≠ BABY
LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY NATIONWIDE!
If you believe that women are full human beings and not incubators,
If you refuse to be complacent while the Christian fascists, empowered by successfully taking away our fundamental right to abortion, continue their assault and won't stop until a full nationwide abortion ban,
If you believe in abortion on demand & without apology for everyone,
JOIN US this Saturday, January 21st, 11:30 AM at 450 Golden Gate Ave in San Francisco at the rally called by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice - SF, followed by a counter-protest to the “Walk for Life” at Civic Center.
After the rally & counter-protest, march with RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area to nonviolently confront & oppose the so-called "Walk for Life”!
WOMEN = FULL HUMAN BEINGS, NOT INCUBATORS
FETUS ≠ BABY
LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY NATIONWIDE!
If you believe that women are full human beings and not incubators,
If you refuse to be complacent while the Christian fascists, empowered by successfully taking away our fundamental right to abortion, continue their assault and won't stop until a full nationwide abortion ban,
If you believe in abortion on demand & without apology for everyone,
JOIN US this Saturday, January 21st, 11:30 AM at 450 Golden Gate Ave in San Francisco at the rally called by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice - SF, followed by a counter-protest to the “Walk for Life” at Civic Center.
After the rally & counter-protest, march with RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area to nonviolently confront & oppose the so-called "Walk for Life”!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/ru4ar_bayarea
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 3:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network