San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Protest The So-Called "Walk For Life" & Demand Legal Abortion Nationwide Now!

sm_1.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area
Location Details:
450 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco
1:30 - march from Civic Center Plaza
JOIN US TO PROTEST THE SO-CALLED "WALK FOR LIFE" THIS SATURDAY IN SAN FRANCISCO & DEMAND LEGAL ABORTION NATIONWIDE NOW!

WOMEN = FULL HUMAN BEINGS, NOT INCUBATORS
FETUS ≠ BABY
LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY NATIONWIDE!

If you believe that women are full human beings and not incubators,

If you refuse to be complacent while the Christian fascists, empowered by successfully taking away our fundamental right to abortion, continue their assault and won't stop until a full nationwide abortion ban,

If you believe in abortion on demand & without apology for everyone,

JOIN US this Saturday, January 21st, 11:30 AM at 450 Golden Gate Ave in San Francisco at the rally called by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice - SF, followed by a counter-protest to the “Walk for Life” at Civic Center.

After the rally & counter-protest, march with RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area to nonviolently confront & oppose the so-called "Walk for Life”!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/ru4ar_bayarea
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 3:43PM
§
by RiseUp4AbortionRights Bay Area
Thu, Jan 19, 2023 3:43PM
sm_2.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
https://linktr.ee/ru4ar_bayarea
