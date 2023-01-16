From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Rosa Women's March - "Bigger Than Roe" Car Caravan to SF Pro-Choice Demonstration
Date:
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Santa Rosa Women's March
Email:
Location Details:
Meet at Old Courthouse Square
50 Courthouse Square
Santa Rosa, CA, 95404
50 Courthouse Square
Santa Rosa, CA, 95404
Women’s March Santa Rosa is headed to San Francisco to join their Rally/Counter Protest against the West Coast Walk for Life event.
We will meet at Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa with vehicles already decorated and head south on 101. We plan to stop at organized park-n-rides along the way to gather more participants and arrive at the Federal Courthouse in SF prior to 11A. We will March with the main event to the Civic Center less than a mile away to help increase the numbers and visibility of the counter protest.
We are pro-abortion rights, pro-choice, pro-LGBTQ+ rights, pro-migrant rights,
& welcoming of all!
Carpooling encouraged. Masks encouraged.
SCHEDULE - Caravan details (updated 1/11/2023):
9:30AM Meet at Courthouse Square
please come with vehicle already decorated if you'd like - carpooling is encouraged
9:40AM We leave Courthouse Square promptly
10:00-10:10AM Approximate arrival in Petaluma at the Park n Ride, Lakeville St, Petaluma, CA 94954
10:15AM Leave Petaluma Park n Ride
11:15AM Arrive in SF and park at the Civic Center Garage - Lot #200, 355 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Walk to the Phillip Burton Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Avenue approximately 0.2mi away
11:30AM Join the SF Reproductive Justice/Women's March Bigger than Roe Rally where we will hear from speakers and then MARCH to the Civic Center to Counter-Protest the "Pro-Life" West Coast Walk for Life event.
PLEASE NOTE: The above schedule to subject to change, for any questions please
contact srwm2019 [at] gmail.com
PARKING
Santa Rosa: Paid Parking near Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa is located at the 3rd Street Garage, 625 Third Street. Approximately less than 100 yards from the Square. First hour is free, $1/hour thereafter with a maximum daily rate of $10.
SF: For Civic Center Garage rates go here: https://www.sfmta.com/garages-lots/civic-center-garage
If you need financial assistance for garage fees please let us know at: srwm2019 [at] gmail.com
For questions: srwm2019 [at] gmail.com
We will meet at Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa with vehicles already decorated and head south on 101. We plan to stop at organized park-n-rides along the way to gather more participants and arrive at the Federal Courthouse in SF prior to 11A. We will March with the main event to the Civic Center less than a mile away to help increase the numbers and visibility of the counter protest.
We are pro-abortion rights, pro-choice, pro-LGBTQ+ rights, pro-migrant rights,
& welcoming of all!
Carpooling encouraged. Masks encouraged.
SCHEDULE - Caravan details (updated 1/11/2023):
9:30AM Meet at Courthouse Square
please come with vehicle already decorated if you'd like - carpooling is encouraged
9:40AM We leave Courthouse Square promptly
10:00-10:10AM Approximate arrival in Petaluma at the Park n Ride, Lakeville St, Petaluma, CA 94954
10:15AM Leave Petaluma Park n Ride
11:15AM Arrive in SF and park at the Civic Center Garage - Lot #200, 355 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Walk to the Phillip Burton Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Avenue approximately 0.2mi away
11:30AM Join the SF Reproductive Justice/Women's March Bigger than Roe Rally where we will hear from speakers and then MARCH to the Civic Center to Counter-Protest the "Pro-Life" West Coast Walk for Life event.
PLEASE NOTE: The above schedule to subject to change, for any questions please
contact srwm2019 [at] gmail.com
PARKING
Santa Rosa: Paid Parking near Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa is located at the 3rd Street Garage, 625 Third Street. Approximately less than 100 yards from the Square. First hour is free, $1/hour thereafter with a maximum daily rate of $10.
SF: For Civic Center Garage rates go here: https://www.sfmta.com/garages-lots/civic-center-garage
If you need financial assistance for garage fees please let us know at: srwm2019 [at] gmail.com
For questions: srwm2019 [at] gmail.com
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/srwomensmarch/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 16, 2023 9:35AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network