Women's March: Bigger Than Roe - Roe's 50th Anniversary Nationwide Marches & Rallies
Date:
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March & partners
Location Details:
Protests in SF Bay Area and beyond
Roe's 50th Anniversary National Day of Marches & Rallies
January 22, 2023
Join us at a #BiggerThanRoe action near you: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
Website: https://www.womensmarch.com/
There's no doubt that anti-choice, anti-woman activists will be celebrating on the upcoming
50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. They don't realize that the end of Roe was just the start of something bigger. A new era for women's liberation is just beginning.
We are not going gently. On January 22, We are taking our fight to every state house in this country. We are putting all politicians on notice: If you come for our families,
our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat.
This year's National Women's March will be in Madison, Wisconsin, with sister marches throughout the country. We will show the power of women and remind the anti-abortion trolls and politicians that we will not give up until every single state abortion ban is overturned!
Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is bigger than Roe.
January 22, 2023
Join us at a #BiggerThanRoe action near you: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
Website: https://www.womensmarch.com/
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
