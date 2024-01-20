"Walk for Life" Gets an Earful from Reproductive Justice Rally by Rainy Day Rage

2 min video by Lis Cox.





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/01/20/2_min_counter_protest__march_for_life__2024.mp4_600_.jpg" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/01/20/2_min_counter_protest__march_for_life__2024.mp4_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4"><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/01/20/2_min_counter_protest__march_for_life__2024.mp4" title="download video: 2_min_counter_protest__ma..."><br><span class="video-thumbnail"><img loading="lazy" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/01/20/2_min_counter_protest__march_for_life__2024.mp4_600_.jpg"></span><br></a></video>

Though the city was once again invaded by the annual Walk for Life West Coast, the abortion rights side was, as always, there to shout back. Brass Liberation Orchestra brought the beat and the Raging Grannies, um, raged. Rally and Speakout organized by:



Freedom Socialist Party

National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF

Radical Women

Raging Grannies

SF Harry Bridges Club Communist Party USA