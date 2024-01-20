From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Walk for Life" Gets an Earful from Reproductive Justice Rally
2 min video by Lis Cox.
Though the city was once again invaded by the annual Walk for Life West Coast, the abortion rights side was, as always, there to shout back. Brass Liberation Orchestra brought the beat and the Raging Grannies, um, raged. Rally and Speakout organized by:
Freedom Socialist Party
National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF
Radical Women
Raging Grannies
SF Harry Bridges Club Communist Party USA
