California East Bay San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

October and November: Direct Action Trainings to Say "No 2 APEC"

by No 2 APEC Climate Bloc
Wed, Sep 27, 2023 2:32PM
Get trained before APEC - there are opportunities every week in the East Bay and San Francisco. See you there!
This November in San Francisco, the United States and thirteen other countries are convening the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC). It’ll include both a CEO summit (including Exxon, Chevron, Citibank, big tech) and a heads of state summit that includes Biden, Xi Jinping, Fumio Kishida, Ferdinand Marcos Jr and others.

APEC will have major impacts on climate policy, human rights, worker rights and more for decades to come. The people have been completely shut out of these discussions, while corporate CEO’s and lobbyists are keynoting panels with world leaders at APEC.

APEC will do nothing to address the climate catastrophe we are facing and will do nothing to promote an economy that doesn’t rely on extraction.

In an act of global solidarity, we are seeking to challenge and dismantle the status quo of corporations and all-too-often unaccountable neoliberal leaders of major countries signing trade and environmental pacts that put profit over people and fuel the climate crisis.

Get trained before APEC - there are opportunities every week in the East Bay and San Francisco. See you there!
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
