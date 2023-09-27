From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
October and November: Direct Action Trainings to Say "No 2 APEC"
Get trained before APEC - there are opportunities every week in the East Bay and San Francisco. See you there!
This November in San Francisco, the United States and thirteen other countries are convening the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC). It’ll include both a CEO summit (including Exxon, Chevron, Citibank, big tech) and a heads of state summit that includes Biden, Xi Jinping, Fumio Kishida, Ferdinand Marcos Jr and others.
APEC will have major impacts on climate policy, human rights, worker rights and more for decades to come. The people have been completely shut out of these discussions, while corporate CEO’s and lobbyists are keynoting panels with world leaders at APEC.
APEC will do nothing to address the climate catastrophe we are facing and will do nothing to promote an economy that doesn’t rely on extraction.
In an act of global solidarity, we are seeking to challenge and dismantle the status quo of corporations and all-too-often unaccountable neoliberal leaders of major countries signing trade and environmental pacts that put profit over people and fuel the climate crisis.
Get trained before APEC - there are opportunities every week in the East Bay and San Francisco. See you there!
APEC will have major impacts on climate policy, human rights, worker rights and more for decades to come. The people have been completely shut out of these discussions, while corporate CEO’s and lobbyists are keynoting panels with world leaders at APEC.
APEC will do nothing to address the climate catastrophe we are facing and will do nothing to promote an economy that doesn’t rely on extraction.
In an act of global solidarity, we are seeking to challenge and dismantle the status quo of corporations and all-too-often unaccountable neoliberal leaders of major countries signing trade and environmental pacts that put profit over people and fuel the climate crisis.
Get trained before APEC - there are opportunities every week in the East Bay and San Francisco. See you there!
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network