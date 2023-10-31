From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Oct 31 2023Climate Activists Call for Escalation in the Fight for the Future
Three Activists Detained at Climate Protest for Crossing Beale Air Force Base Gate
On the evening of October 18, climate activists associated with the group Occupy Beale set up an occupation camp outside of the gate of Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County, California, with banners and signs being put along the side of the road, and on parked cars. Despite floodlights and several CHP visits, the activists held the camp and sang songs long into the night.
At sunrise on October 19, youth climate activists gave a speech decrying the imperialist military-industrial complex, which is responsible for countless ecological atrocities, energy consumption, and carbon emissions. The speech first started with a youth activist giving a statement of solidarity with the people of Palestine and saying that the climate crisis can only be won when everyone is free, including the people of Palestine. Another youth activist called out Beale Air Force Base commander Geoffery Church for his empty promises about "listening to the community" and wanting to make a base that works on "community values." The youth activist declared the entire US military an imperialist machine that destroys the environment and is inherently antithetical to community values.
A call went out for an immediate escalation in the fight for the future. Four activists, banners in hand, then marched across the demarcation line at the Schneider gate of Beale Air Force Base. Military police attempted to forcibly remove the activists from the base by aggressively shoving and pushing them back towards the line. Three were detained and marched into the gate building, where they were held for over an hour. Outside of the gate, eight other climate activists renewed the blockade in front of the now-closed gate and held the line until those detained were released. Two were charged with trespassing.
Three Activists Detained at Climate Protest at Beale Air Force Base
At sunrise on October 19, youth climate activists gave a speech decrying the imperialist military-industrial complex, which is responsible for countless ecological atrocities, energy consumption, and carbon emissions. The speech first started with a youth activist giving a statement of solidarity with the people of Palestine and saying that the climate crisis can only be won when everyone is free, including the people of Palestine. Another youth activist called out Beale Air Force Base commander Geoffery Church for his empty promises about "listening to the community" and wanting to make a base that works on "community values." The youth activist declared the entire US military an imperialist machine that destroys the environment and is inherently antithetical to community values.
A call went out for an immediate escalation in the fight for the future. Four activists, banners in hand, then marched across the demarcation line at the Schneider gate of Beale Air Force Base. Military police attempted to forcibly remove the activists from the base by aggressively shoving and pushing them back towards the line. Three were detained and marched into the gate building, where they were held for over an hour. Outside of the gate, eight other climate activists renewed the blockade in front of the now-closed gate and held the line until those detained were released. Two were charged with trespassing.
Three Activists Detained at Climate Protest at Beale Air Force Base
2023-10-31 Three Activists Detained at Climate Protest for Crossing Beale Air Force Base Gate Environment & Forest Defense | Anti-War | California | U.S.2023-09-29 California Climate Justice Actions in Coordination with Massive New York City March Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California2023-08-19 Environmentalists Speak Out Against Airport Expansion as Climate Disasters Accelerate Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay2023-08-12 Starbucks Bus Tour Stops in San Francisco, Rallies with Allies to Support Unionization Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | Peninsula | California | U.S.2023-07-19 Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding Demanded as Wells Fargo Operations Shut Down Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.2023-07-13 Demonstrations Wrack France, Boiling Over After Police Murder of Youth Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | International | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights2023-07-02 A Call for Pride to Return to its Roots as a Riot in Defense of LGBTQ+ Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | San Francisco2023-05-31 Reactionary "Street Art" Campaign Backed by Billionaire Michael Moritz Targeted by Graffiti Artists Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Drug War | Arts + Action | San Francisco2023-05-27 Long-Time Industry Goal Is to Hamper CEQA by Expanding Exemptions, Limiting Challenges Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections2023-05-25 Critics Say Bankruptcy Stiff-Arms Sexual Abuse Survivors by Limiting Their Options in Court Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2023-04-25 Tradition of Revolutionary Protest Continues in Paris and Across France as Labor Fights On Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | International | Government & Elections
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network