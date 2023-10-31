On the evening of October 18, climate activists associated with the group Occupy Beale set up an occupation camp outside of the gate of Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County, California, with banners and signs being put along the side of the road, and on parked cars. Despite floodlights and several CHP visits, the activists held the camp and sang songs long into the night.At sunrise on October 19, youth climate activists gave a speech decrying the imperialist military-industrial complex, which is responsible for countless ecological atrocities, energy consumption, and carbon emissions. The speech first started with a youth activist giving a statement of solidarity with the people of Palestine and saying that the climate crisis can only be won when everyone is free, including the people of Palestine. Another youth activist called out Beale Air Force Base commander Geoffery Church for his empty promises about "listening to the community" and wanting to make a base that works on "community values." The youth activist declared the entire US military an imperialist machine that destroys the environment and is inherently antithetical to community values.A call went out for an immediate escalation in the fight for the future. Four activists, banners in hand, then marched across the demarcation line at the Schneider gate of Beale Air Force Base. Military police attempted to forcibly remove the activists from the base by aggressively shoving and pushing them back towards the line. Three were detained and marched into the gate building, where they were held for over an hour. Outside of the gate, eight other climate activists renewed the blockade in front of the now-closed gate and held the line until those detained were released. Two were charged with trespassing.