top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Well Fargo's Fossil Fuel Investments Protested in Market Street Action

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 10:59AM
Bank lobby occupied, many arrested in Thursday protest
sm_01-leon_kunstenaar_51-299-850_4973.jpg
original image (2111x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

There are those who say that there is no such thing as bad publicity. Perhaps, but the loud disruption, complete with the SF fire department working with bolt cutters, saws and grinders to untie protesters and many police arresting and taking away protesters cannot have done all that much to promote the bank's image.

Organized by 350.org, Extinction Rebellion and others, the activists assembled at Justin Herman Plaza and then marched to the Wells Fargo Bank at 333 Market Street. They entered the lobby and with well rehearsed efficiency chained themselves together. The surprise was complete, with security employees frantically running around locking doors and making phone calls. Outside, others with megaphones handed out leaflets and blasted the bank's financing of the fossil fuel industry. Two people displayed a large banner. A frequent sight at environmental protests, women dressed in canvas sacks symbolized the calamities - famine, drought, habitat loss, and atmospheric rivers - wrought by humanity's addiction to fossil fuels.

In due time the police arrived, first one and then a couple of dozen. And then a gigantic fire truck. After some delay, the firefighters set about separating the activists who were connected by chains and metal lined tubes. It was no small job, requiring an array of metal cutting power tools. They also had to cut into a large metal barrel to reach some protests' arms.

With the entrance to the bank controlled by protesters, police assembled the detainees in the back service entrance of the building. Arrested people were handcuffed, their belongings placed in paper bags (including driver's licenses), patted down, placed in locked vans and taken away.

As Wells Fargo's management refuses to even talk to environmentalists, protesters plan to continue untill they do and above all, until they end their financing of the fossil fuel industry.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 10:59AM
sm_02-leon_kunstenaar_01-299-858_6393.jpg
original image (1879x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 10:59AM
sm_03-leon_kunstenaar_06-299-850_4798.jpg
original image (1934x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 10:59AM
sm_04-leon_kunstenaar_07-299-850_4810.jpg
original image (1991x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_05-leon_kunstenaar_08-299-850_4814.jpg
original image (1829x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_06-leon_kunstenaar_14-299-850_4843.jpg
original image (2081x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_07-leon_kunstenaar_16-299-850_4855.jpg
original image (2024x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_08-leon_kunstenaar_19-299-850_4864.jpg
original image (2091x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_09-leon_kunstenaar_22-299-858_6423.jpg
original image (2111x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_10-leon_kunstenaar_25-299-850_4884.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_11-leon_kunstenaar_27-299-858_6431.jpg
original image (2128x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_12-leon_kunstenaar_46-299-850_4958.jpg
original image (1989x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_13-leon_kunstenaar_52-299-850_4988.jpg
original image (1934x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_14-leon_kunstenaar_54-299-850_5000.jpg
original image (1787x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_15-leon_kunstenaar_59-299-858_6507.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_16-leon_kunstenaar_61-299-858_6514.jpg
original image (1653x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_17-leon_kunstenaar_63-299-858_6519.jpg
original image (1400x1449)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_18-leon_kunstenaar_64-299-858_6523.jpg
original image (1402x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_19-leon_kunstenaar_65-299-858_6531.jpg
original image (1936x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Oct 27, 2023 11:00AM
sm_20-leon_kunstenaar_66-299-858_6533.jpg
original image (2043x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code