On July 14, climate activists demanded a stop to Wells Fargo's reckless funding of fossil fuels. The action was part of a "block party" by local climate action groups that included loud chanting, carnival style games, music, street painting and dancing. Demonstrators said they timed their event to keep the pressure on the bank as it released its quarterly earnings report. Six protesters locked themselves together inside the bank lobby, closing down the branch.With the 333 Market St. headquarters entrance locked to the public with many police inside, the San Francisco Fire Department were called to cut off the demonstrators' homemade locking pipes and separate the connected protesters. Using power tools and keeping a medical gurney at the ready, they attempted to hide the procedure behind a large tarp. As people outside the bank's glass wall banged on the wall shouting "drop the tarp" and "what are you hiding," the whole affair lasted well over two hours. The six, greeted by cheers of encouragement from supporters, were then led out of the building to be photographed, fingerprinted and cited. Their court date is set for August.