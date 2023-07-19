From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Jul 19 2023Wells Fargo Headquarters Blocked to Stop "Business As Usual"
Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding Demanded as Wells Fargo Operations Shut Down
On July 14, climate activists demanded a stop to Wells Fargo's reckless funding of fossil fuels. The action was part of a "block party" by local climate action groups that included loud chanting, carnival style games, music, street painting and dancing. Demonstrators said they timed their event to keep the pressure on the bank as it released its quarterly earnings report. Six protesters locked themselves together inside the bank lobby, closing down the branch.
With the 333 Market St. headquarters entrance locked to the public with many police inside, the San Francisco Fire Department were called to cut off the demonstrators' homemade locking pipes and separate the connected protesters. Using power tools and keeping a medical gurney at the ready, they attempted to hide the procedure behind a large tarp. As people outside the bank's glass wall banged on the wall shouting "drop the tarp" and "what are you hiding," the whole affair lasted well over two hours. The six, greeted by cheers of encouragement from supporters, were then led out of the building to be photographed, fingerprinted and cited. Their court date is set for August.
Blocking Wells Fargo's “Business As Usual” to Demand a Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding | Protesters Out in Force at Wells Fargo Headquarters | Protesters Separated from Locking Cuffs at Wells Fargo Protest | Party-Protest Blocks Wells Fargo Worldwide HQ for Hours | "Block Party" For Divestment Shuts Down Wells Fargo Operations | Summer Block Party for Climate Justice | StoptheMoneyPipeline.com
Related Feature: Climate Justice Protest at Wells Fargo Rages as Major Storm Slams San Francisco
With the 333 Market St. headquarters entrance locked to the public with many police inside, the San Francisco Fire Department were called to cut off the demonstrators' homemade locking pipes and separate the connected protesters. Using power tools and keeping a medical gurney at the ready, they attempted to hide the procedure behind a large tarp. As people outside the bank's glass wall banged on the wall shouting "drop the tarp" and "what are you hiding," the whole affair lasted well over two hours. The six, greeted by cheers of encouragement from supporters, were then led out of the building to be photographed, fingerprinted and cited. Their court date is set for August.
Blocking Wells Fargo's “Business As Usual” to Demand a Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding | Protesters Out in Force at Wells Fargo Headquarters | Protesters Separated from Locking Cuffs at Wells Fargo Protest | Party-Protest Blocks Wells Fargo Worldwide HQ for Hours | "Block Party" For Divestment Shuts Down Wells Fargo Operations | Summer Block Party for Climate Justice | StoptheMoneyPipeline.com
Related Feature: Climate Justice Protest at Wells Fargo Rages as Major Storm Slams San Francisco
2023-07-19 Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding Demanded as Wells Fargo Operations Shut Down Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.2023-07-13 Demonstrations Wrack France, Boiling Over After Police Murder of Youth Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | International | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights2023-07-02 A Call for Pride to Return to its Roots as a Riot in Defense of LGBTQ+ Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | San Francisco2023-05-31 Reactionary "Street Art" Campaign Backed by Billionaire Michael Moritz Targeted by Graffiti Artists Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Drug War | Arts + Action | San Francisco2023-05-27 Long-Time Industry Goal Is to Hamper CEQA by Expanding Exemptions, Limiting Challenges Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections2023-05-25 Critics Say Bankruptcy Stiff-Arms Sexual Abuse Survivors by Limiting Their Options in Court Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2023-04-25 Tradition of Revolutionary Protest Continues in Paris and Across France as Labor Fights On Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | International | Government & Elections2023-04-21 Protests Continue Despite US Supreme Court Allowing Access to Abortion Pill Temporarily Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2023-04-17 Big Oil Sponsors Dinners and Awards for California Journalists, Gets Favorable Mentions Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Media Activism & Independent Media | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2023-04-14 Drag Activists March in San Francisco Against Nationwide Anti-Trans/Queer Bills Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections2023-04-01 National Day of Protest Against the War in Ukraine Demands Human Needs Be Met Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International | Iraq
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network