top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Firemen Forced to Cut Lockboxes from Demonstrators at Wells Fargo HQ

by Activists Remain Steadfast
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 8:24PM
30 second mp.4 video by Peg Hunter of fire fighters cutting away the lockboxes from protesters’ arms.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (13.5MB) | Embed Video
On July 14, six climate activists were cited and released by the SF Police Department as part of an action to demand a stop to the bank’s reckless funding of fossil fuels.

The action was part of a “block party” by local climate action groups to keep the pressure on the bank as it released its quarterly earnings report. The protesters locked down in front of the security gate at the Wells Fargo at 333 Market Street, where they blocked entry and forced the bank to close. Police called on the San Francisco Fire Department to force the protesters to leave. Hidden from public view by a black tarpaulin, fire fighters cut the lockboxes away from the protesters’ arms. However, some of the action was caught on tape, seen here.

The six – greeted by cheers of encouragement from supporters – were led out of the building to be photographed, fingerprinted and cited by SFPD. A court date is set for next month.

The activists demands included a meeting with Wells Fargo senior executives, public disclosure of an actionable climate transition plan by December 31st, 2023, and time-bound phase-out of Wells Fargo’s lending and underwriting to projects and companies engaged in new fossil fuel exploration and development.

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code