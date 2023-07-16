Firemen Forced to Cut Lockboxes from Demonstrators at Wells Fargo HQ by Activists Remain Steadfast

30 second mp.4 video by Peg Hunter of fire fighters cutting away the lockboxes from protesters’ arms.





On July 14, six climate activists were cited and released by the SF Police Department as part of an action to demand a stop to the bank’s reckless funding of fossil fuels.



The action was part of a “block party” by local climate action groups to keep the pressure on the bank as it released its quarterly earnings report. The protesters locked down in front of the security gate at the Wells Fargo at 333 Market Street, where they blocked entry and forced the bank to close. Police called on the San Francisco Fire Department to force the protesters to leave. Hidden from public view by a black tarpaulin, fire fighters cut the lockboxes away from the protesters’ arms. However, some of the action was caught on tape, seen here.



The six – greeted by cheers of encouragement from supporters – were led out of the building to be photographed, fingerprinted and cited by SFPD. A court date is set for next month.



The activists demands included a meeting with Wells Fargo senior executives, public disclosure of an actionable climate transition plan by December 31st, 2023, and time-bound phase-out of Wells Fargo’s lending and underwriting to projects and companies engaged in new fossil fuel exploration and development.



