Blocking Wells Fargo's “Business As Usual” to Demand a Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding
Party-like atmosphere part of protest that leads to 6 arrests
Photo credit: Cornelia Ann Grimes, ProBonoPhoto
Carnival games, impassioned speakers, mural creation, street theater and a singalong with the Raging Grannies....all part of a continued push from activists to hold Wells Fargo accountable for their reckless funding of the fossil fuel industry. At world wide headquarters it was definitely NOT "business as usual" on July 14.
For more information: http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
