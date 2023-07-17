From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Blocking Wells Fargo's “Business As Usual” to Demand a Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding by Action at Worldwide Headquarters Party-like atmosphere part of protest that leads to 6 arrests Photo credit: Cornelia Ann Grimes, ProBonoPhoto



Carnival games, impassioned speakers, mural creation, street theater and a singalong with the Raging Grannies....all part of a continued push from activists to hold Wells Fargo accountable for their reckless funding of the fossil fuel industry. At world wide headquarters it was definitely NOT "business as usual" on July 14. For more information: http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/

§ organizer pleased at the outcome by Action at Worldwide Headquarters Business disrupted. Point made. 6 arrested and released with court date in a week. http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/

§ firemen arrive by Action at Worldwide Headquarters 6 activists locked themselves down inside the bank lobby. Police came first, then fire personnel were called to cut the protesters out with power tools, releasing them from home made cuffs. http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/