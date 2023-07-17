top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Blocking Wells Fargo's “Business As Usual” to Demand a Halt to Fossil Fuel Funding

by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
Party-like atmosphere part of protest that leads to 6 arrests
sm_wfcagchangeout.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
Photo credit: Cornelia Ann Grimes, ProBonoPhoto

Carnival games, impassioned speakers, mural creation, street theater and a singalong with the Raging Grannies....all part of a continued push from activists to hold Wells Fargo accountable for their reckless funding of the fossil fuel industry. At world wide headquarters it was definitely NOT "business as usual" on July 14.
For more information: http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§Dance of Peace
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcagdancer.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§Singalong
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcaggranniesbest.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§Pasting posters up all along the front windows
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcaglookuoindobetter.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§organizer pleased at the outcome
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_cagwforganizer.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
Business disrupted. Point made. 6 arrested and released with court date in a week.
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§organizer
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcagorg2.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§firemen arrive
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcagfiremen.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
6 activists locked themselves down inside the bank lobby. Police came first, then fire personnel were called to cut the protesters out with power tools, releasing them from home made cuffs.
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§Painting the plaza
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfpainter2cag.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§Painter smiling
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcagtitle.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§All along the plaza
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfpaintersscag.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§speaker
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcafspeaker.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§babe in tow
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcagbaby.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§through the front window
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcagthruglass.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
One of 6 activists who placed themselves in locking cuffs in the bank's front lobby
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§exit after firemen cut cuffs off
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcagfreed.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
§message
by Action at Worldwide Headquarters
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 2:26AM
sm_wfcagpaste.jpg
original image (2100x1505)
http://www.StoptheMoneyPipeline.com/
