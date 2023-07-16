Party-Protest Blocks Wells Fargo Worldwide HQ for Hours by Activista

Top Photo by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto

1 minute mp4 Video by Lis Cox

Six environmental activists locked themselves together and blocked the entryway inside Wells Fargo Worldwide Headquarters on July 14. According to Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area, "Wells Fargo leaders opposed a shareholders resolution to stop funding fossil fuel oils so we blocked their corporate office and threw them a block party."