On March 21, an extreme wind and rain "atmospheric river" smacked San Francisco as demonstrators showed up and cut up for climate justice. Elder activists vividly portrayed our anticipated climate future with eerie street theater in front of Wells Fargo headquarters and sang out new lyrics to tunes familiar to their generation. A coalition of environmental groups that organized the event included a new movement of people aged 60 and beyond called Third Act.Just one day earlier, the United Nations released its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report on the state of the earth's climate and current greenhouse gas emissions, emphasizing the need to act quickly to avert the worst of climate change. The decade of 2030's will be a tipping point, the report said, and the time to make major changes is now."It's high time to push hard with our demands," said demonstrators in Third Act. Their name comes from life stages: Your first act is age up to 30, second act is 30 to 60, and everyone else is in their "third act." Older people are worried about the situation that future generations will face, and said they chose Wells Fargo as their target because it is a key funder of the oil industry. Oakland Youths Join Global Climate Strike Protests (2022) | Climate Protest Signs and Street Theater Shut Down San Francisco's Montgomery Street (2021) | California Oil Among the Most Climate-Damaging on Earth (2021) | Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels (2020) | Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change (2020)