From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop Dirty Banks at Wells Fargo Headquarters
2 min mp4 video
A coalition of environmental groups came together to tell Wells Fargo to stop funding the oil industry in order to save the planet on March 21.
A coalition of environmental groups came together to tell Wells Fargo to stop funding the oil industry in order to save the planet on March 21.
Location: Wells Fargo HQ in San Francisco's financial district.
Weather: Severe
Video by: Lis Cox (Photo adapted from screen shot)
Cast of Characters: Rebecca Solnit, Idle No More, Raging Grannies, more.
Weather: Severe
Video by: Lis Cox (Photo adapted from screen shot)
Cast of Characters: Rebecca Solnit, Idle No More, Raging Grannies, more.
For more information: https://www.thirdact.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network