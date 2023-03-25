Stop Dirty Banks at Wells Fargo Headquarters by Critical Point

2 min mp4 video

A coalition of environmental groups came together to tell Wells Fargo to stop funding the oil industry in order to save the planet on March 21.

Location: Wells Fargo HQ in San Francisco's financial district.

Weather: Severe

Video by: Lis Cox (Photo adapted from screen shot)

Cast of Characters: Rebecca Solnit, Idle No More, Raging Grannies, more.