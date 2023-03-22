top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

"Th!rd Act" in Action in Front of Wells Fargo to Stop Dirty Banks

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
Activists, "here to protect water and life" brave the elements to protest and Cut Up their Credit Cards
sm_01-08023-858_2880.jpg
original image (1400x1598)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

March 21. Once again, Wells Fargo Bank on San Francisco's Montgomery was the scene of an environmental protest. This time sponsored by "Th!rd Act", seniors that join the youth that is leading environmental activism worldwide.

The extreme weather drove home the point of environmental chaos caused by fossil fuels. In the midst of yet another atmospheric river, extreme winds were disrupting the Bay Area. Overturned big rigs blocked the Bay Bridge, the Golden Gate Ferry was cancelled due to high winds and windows were being sucked off of buildings. Closed streets gridlocked the downtown.

In the midst of the unusual storm, in rain gear and umbrellas, activists chained themselves to the Wells Fargo World Headquarters doors and ceremoniously cut up their credit cards. A huge banner - redundantly, proclaimed the climate emergency. Posters pasted to Wells Fargo's window demanded that the bank stop funding fossil fuels. A huge mural designed by David Solnit was painted on the blocked off street.

The action was organized by partners in the Bay Area Climate Finance Hub, including Third Act SF Bay Area, Oil and Gas Action Network, 1000 Grandmothers, Stop the Money Pipeline, XRSFBay, and others. Speakers, including well known writer, Rebecca Solnit, rallied the crowd.

A group photo of hundreds of protesters was highlighted by a huge scissors that bore the message "Banks, Cut it Out or We Cut It Up."

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_02-08023-854_3299.jpg
original image (1941x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_03-08023-854_3319.jpg
original image (1983x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_04-08023-854_3325.jpg
original image (1810x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_05-08023-858_2864.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_06-08023-850_0289.jpg
original image (1694x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_07-08023-850_0295.jpg
original image (1829x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_08-08023-854_3336.jpg
original image (1787x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_09-08023-850_0328.jpg
original image (2106x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_10-08023-858_2908.jpg
original image (1400x1755)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_11-08023-854_3346.jpg
original image (1931x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_12-08023-858_2909.jpg
original image (1939x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_13-08023-854_3349.jpg
original image (1400x1512)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_14-08023-858_2934.jpg
original image (1478x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_15-08023-858_2940.jpg
original image (1577x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_16-08023-858_2959.jpg
original image (1815x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_17-08023-854_3357.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_18-08023-850_0371.jpg
original image (2056x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_19-08023-854_3366.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Mar 22, 2023 2:10PM
sm_20-08023-858_3003.jpg
original image (2056x1400)
