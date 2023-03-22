From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Th!rd Act" in Action in Front of Wells Fargo to Stop Dirty Banks
Activists, "here to protect water and life" brave the elements to protest and Cut Up their Credit Cards
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoMarch 21. Once again, Wells Fargo Bank on San Francisco's Montgomery was the scene of an environmental protest. This time sponsored by "Th!rd Act", seniors that join the youth that is leading environmental activism worldwide.
The extreme weather drove home the point of environmental chaos caused by fossil fuels. In the midst of yet another atmospheric river, extreme winds were disrupting the Bay Area. Overturned big rigs blocked the Bay Bridge, the Golden Gate Ferry was cancelled due to high winds and windows were being sucked off of buildings. Closed streets gridlocked the downtown.
In the midst of the unusual storm, in rain gear and umbrellas, activists chained themselves to the Wells Fargo World Headquarters doors and ceremoniously cut up their credit cards. A huge banner - redundantly, proclaimed the climate emergency. Posters pasted to Wells Fargo's window demanded that the bank stop funding fossil fuels. A huge mural designed by David Solnit was painted on the blocked off street.
The action was organized by partners in the Bay Area Climate Finance Hub, including Third Act SF Bay Area, Oil and Gas Action Network, 1000 Grandmothers, Stop the Money Pipeline, XRSFBay, and others. Speakers, including well known writer, Rebecca Solnit, rallied the crowd.
A group photo of hundreds of protesters was highlighted by a huge scissors that bore the message "Banks, Cut it Out or We Cut It Up."
See all high resolution photos here.
