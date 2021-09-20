From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mon Sep 20 2021 (Updated 09/22/21)Wells Fargo Protested for Funding Fossil Fuels — Again
Climate Protest Signs and Street Theater Shut Down San Francisco's Montgomery Street
Building on the August 13 "Defund Line 3" protest, Xtinction Rebellion again targeted the Well Fargo Montgomery Street headquarters on September 17 to demand that the bank stop funding fossil fuels. With fires burning the forests around the state and the extreme weather devastating the world, protesters gathered to kickoff a new round of actions demanding Wells shift away from funding fracking and tar sands — and into clean energy and the green economy.
An enormous sign demanding the bank stop funding Line 3 was hung from the building's roof. A protester cut up her Wells Fargo ATM card. Figures draped in apocalyptic burlap enumerated the calamities wrought by fossil fuels. Dancers in hazmat suits wove through the crowd and Jes Richardson's GhandiMobile urged all to move their money out of Well Fargo.
A "Global Climate Strike for Intersectional Climate Justice" is planned for September 24: San Francisco | Oakland
Protest at Wells "Fracko" to Stop Funding Fossil Fuels " - Again | Stop Funding Fossil Fuels at Wells Fargo | 40+ NYC Activists Arrested for Protests Against Banks Fueling Climate Emergency
Related Features: Bay Area Organizing to Stop Line 3 | California Oil Among the Most Climate-Damaging on Earth
