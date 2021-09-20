top
Protest at Wells Fargo" to Stop Funding Fossil Fuels - Again
Mon Sep 20 2021 (Updated 09/22/21)
Wells Fargo Protested for Funding Fossil Fuels — Again
Climate Protest Signs and Street Theater Shut Down San Francisco's Montgomery Street
Protest at Wells Fargo" to Stop Funding Fossil Fuels - Again
Building on the August 13 "Defund Line 3" protest, Xtinction Rebellion again targeted the Well Fargo Montgomery Street headquarters on September 17 to demand that the bank stop funding fossil fuels. With fires burning the forests around the state and the extreme weather devastating the world, protesters gathered to kickoff a new round of actions demanding Wells shift away from funding fracking and tar sands — and into clean energy and the green economy.

An enormous sign demanding the bank stop funding Line 3 was hung from the building's roof. A protester cut up her Wells Fargo ATM card. Figures draped in apocalyptic burlap enumerated the calamities wrought by fossil fuels. Dancers in hazmat suits wove through the crowd and Jes Richardson's GhandiMobile urged all to move their money out of Well Fargo.

A "Global Climate Strike for Intersectional Climate Justice" is planned for September 24: calendar San Francisco | calendar Oakland

photo Protest at Wells "Fracko" to Stop Funding Fossil Fuels " - Again | calendar Stop Funding Fossil Fuels at Wells Fargo | external 40+ NYC Activists Arrested for Protests Against Banks Fueling Climate Emergency

Related Features: Bay Area Organizing to Stop Line 3 | California Oil Among the Most Climate-Damaging on Earth
09/20/21 Climate Protest Signs and Street Theater Shut Down San Francisco's Montgomery Street Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco08/17/21 Activists Set Up Tents and Demonstrate for Alternatives to Being on the Streets Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections08/17/21 15,910 Square Miles of Critical Habitat Added to Existing Salish Sea Protections Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/17/21 Yemeni Community Holds Memorial for Children Killed in US-Saudi Bombing in 2018 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International07/28/21 Construction of Tar Sands Oil Pipeline Violates Treaty Rights of Minnesota Tribes Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/27/21 Report Finds CA Oil Emits More Carbon Dioxide Than Global Supply Refined in State Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California07/27/21 Dead Whales Washing Up on Bay Area Beaches Is a Wake-up Call Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | California | Animal Liberation07/27/21 Photographs of 'Beckwourth' Pack Captured on Trail Camera Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Animal Liberation07/27/21 People's March and Rally Returns in Absence of Pride Parade in San Francisco This Year Front Page | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco07/27/21 Street Theater, Song and Dance in Protest at Caltrans' Headquarters in Oakland Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | California07/27/21 Police Use Force to Remove Residents of Longtime Encampment Near Dunphy Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin
