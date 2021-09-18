Huge signs and street theater on closed off Montgomery Street

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Building on the August 13th "Defund Line 3" protest, Xtinction Rebellion again targeted the Well Fargo Montgomery Street headquarters to demand that the bank stop funding fossil fuels.As if the message brought by the fires burning the forests around us and the extreme weather devastating world was not clear enough, protesters gathered to kickoff a new round of actions demanding Wells shifts away from funding fracking and tar sands -- and into clean energy and the green economy.An enormous sign demanding the bank stop funcing pipe line 3 was hung from the building's roof.A protester cut up her Wells Fargo atm card.Figures draped in apocalypstic burlap enumerated the calamities wrought by fossil fuels.Dancers in hazmat suits wove through the crowd and Jes Richardson's GhandiMobile urged all to move their money out of Well Fargo.From Xtinction Rebellion:

We’ve had enough with banks fueling the climate crisis. Wells Fargo is the #1 funder worldwide of fracked oil and gas, the #2 US funder of the Line 3 pipeline currently being fought in Minnesota and the #3 private bank overall for funding fossil fuels. In a time when those supporting fossil fuels want you to give up hope, to believe that there is no point in taking action, that we are too late: we heed the call to RESIST ... to rise up and ACT NOW for the hope of a better future.



In the wake of record wildfires, hurricanes, heatwaves and drought this summer, we need to send a strong message to “WELLS FRACKO” that they’ve gone too far. To empower anyone not willing to wait for their bank to clean up its act, we'll be educating Wells customers about ways to move their money into credit unions or good green banks.