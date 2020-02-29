From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Feb 29 2020Extinction Rebellion Action Closes Chase Bank
Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels
Approximately 300 protesters descended on the Chase branch in Santa Cruz on February 28 to demand an end to the bank's financing of the fossil fuel industry. Five people stood in front of the teller windows to stop all banking transactions. Protesters successfully shut down the bank for the remainder of the day.
Meanwhile, outside the bank, demonstrators sang and danced while offering water, cookies, chair massages, blankets and throw pillows. A flash mob dressed in disco outfits danced to “staying alive.” Those who participated in the dancing and singing were of all ages. As rush hour traffic drove by, motorists honked their horns in support while creative participants chalked the walkways outside the bank with many messages.
Day of Protest: 300 at Chase in Santa Cruz | XR Flash Mob Dance and Action
Related Feature: Protesters Tell Wells Fargo "Quit the Dirty Energy Business"
Meanwhile, outside the bank, demonstrators sang and danced while offering water, cookies, chair massages, blankets and throw pillows. A flash mob dressed in disco outfits danced to “staying alive.” Those who participated in the dancing and singing were of all ages. As rush hour traffic drove by, motorists honked their horns in support while creative participants chalked the walkways outside the bank with many messages.
Day of Protest: 300 at Chase in Santa Cruz | XR Flash Mob Dance and Action
Related Feature: Protesters Tell Wells Fargo "Quit the Dirty Energy Business"
02/29/20 Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/29/20 Strike Escalates After UCSC Fires Nearly 100 Graduate Student Workers Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/28/20 Silicon Valley Demonstrators Demand that Wells Fargo Stop Funding Climate Change Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | South Bay | Peninsula02/27/20 Notorious Developers Tambri Heyden and David Montalbo Strike Again Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | East Bay | Government & Elections02/24/20 Santa Cruz City Council Passes Resolution to Support Amah Mutsun Tribe Site Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/09/20 Republican Senators' Refusal To Allow Witnesses, Hold Fair Trial Sparks Outrage Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections02/03/20 Multifaceted Climate Demonstration Immobilizes Market Street Bank Branch Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco01/18/20 Reclaim MLK 2020: The Struggle Continues Against Racism, Poverty, and War Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | Immigrant Rights01/14/20 Demonstrators Call Out Political Ad Policy at Facebook Headquarters Front Page | Arts + Action | Peninsula | Government & Elections01/05/20 Following January 4 Demos, Organizers Call for More Protests on January 8, 9, 12, 14 & 25 Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S. | International | Iraq | Santa Cruz Indymedia01/04/20 Mountain View Referendum Petition Overturns Ban on RV's Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Peninsula | Government & Elections
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network