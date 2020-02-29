top
Extinction Rebellion Action Closes Chase Bank
Sat Feb 29 2020
Extinction Rebellion Action Closes Chase Bank
Demonstrators Tell Chase to Stop Banking on Fossil Fuels
Extinction Rebellion Action Closes Chase Bank
Approximately 300 protesters descended on the Chase branch in Santa Cruz on February 28 to demand an end to the bank's financing of the fossil fuel industry. Five people stood in front of the teller windows to stop all banking transactions. Protesters successfully shut down the bank for the remainder of the day.

Meanwhile, outside the bank, demonstrators sang and danced while offering water, cookies, chair massages, blankets and throw pillows. A flash mob dressed in disco outfits danced to “staying alive.” Those who participated in the dancing and singing were of all ages. As rush hour traffic drove by, motorists honked their horns in support while creative participants chalked the walkways outside the bank with many messages.

imc_photo.gif Day of Protest: 300 at Chase in Santa Cruz | imc_photo.gif XR Flash Mob Dance and Action

Related Feature: Protesters Tell Wells Fargo "Quit the Dirty Energy Business"
