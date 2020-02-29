From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
XR Flash Mob Dance and Action 2-28-2020
"TELL JPMORGAN TO STOP FUNDING CLIMATE DESTRUCTION!"
"Chase is by far the worst banker of fossil fuels and fossil fuel expansion by far a wide margin!"
"Chase is by far the worst banker of fossil fuels and fossil fuel expansion by far a wide margin!"
Yesterday afternoon I went to take photos of a flash dance/protest at the Santa Cruz Chase Bank on Ocean St. at Water St. I was aware that this was going to take place from 4 pm. to 6 pm. on this beautiful day here. While many folks danced and sang in front of the bank, five or six people stood in front of the teller's windows to stop any banking from being done. The bank closed for all business by about 4:30 pm. Many police officers gathered in the rear of the parking lot. The people that had chosen to partake in civil disobedience would later be arrested by Santa Cruz PD. for there brave action! Some people gathered at the back entrance of the bank to show support and they chanted and cheered for them as they were being put in a paddy wagon/van.
Once again many of the people that took part in the dancing and singing were of all ages. Children, elderly, and families, everyone had a great time as rush hour traffic drove by, many honking their horns in support while the walkways of the bank were chalked with many messages.
Please see my photos as they speak for themselves.
Many more photos on my Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10220489552523906&type=3
As always feel free to tag.
(All photos copyright©2020 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)
Once again many of the people that took part in the dancing and singing were of all ages. Children, elderly, and families, everyone had a great time as rush hour traffic drove by, many honking their horns in support while the walkways of the bank were chalked with many messages.
Please see my photos as they speak for themselves.
Many more photos on my Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10220489552523906&type=3
As always feel free to tag.
(All photos copyright©2020 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network