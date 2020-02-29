Day of Protest: 300 At Chase in Santa Cruz by Zoe Kunstenaar

Saturday Feb 29th, 2020 2:11 PM

Five arrested and Bank Closed in Extinction Rebellion Protest

Demanding and end to Chase's financing of the fossil fuel industry, about 300 protesters descended on the Chase branch at Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz.



Five people went inside the bank to protest. Eleven police came into the bank and the bank was closed down. After about 90 minutes, the 5 were arrested and loaded into a paddy wagon (they’d apparently been preparing for weeks for this). The bank was locked behind them by what appeared to be the bank manager.



The demonstrators provided a “Regen Station” with water, cookies, free chair massage, blankets and throw pillows.



Loudspeakers were set up for the speakers/singers who alternated with a flash mob of 100 dancers dressed in disco outfits, doing a synchronized disco dance to “staying alive”.



Leaving big chalk drawings on the sidewalk, the action ended around 6 pm.









