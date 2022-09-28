In Oakland on September 23, over a thousand "Youth vs Apocalypse" high school and grade school students marched from Frank Ogawa Plaza to the police station where they held a brief sit down rally. Intense drumming paced the march and many banners and signs demanded that Oakland repudiate all coal related activity.Three days earlier at San Francisco's Chase Center, runners in the bank's PR "Corporate Challenge" event saw "kayaktivists" in the water off the third street bridge holding signs demanding Chase stop fossil fuel funding. Adjoining the running track "Lamentors" were there proclaiming the dire effects of global warming.A cardboard bank featured a large pipe gushing oil (coffee). At the finish line a large banner read "Stop Funding Fossil Fuels" and as darkness fell, messages calling out the bank's fossil fuel lending were projected on to the side of their building. An announcer at the event actually characterized the event as a "celebration of corporate camaderie."