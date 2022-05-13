top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 5/18/2022
Stop the Money Pipeline Day of Climate Action
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 18
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorXRSFBay, DxE, 350 Bay Area, Sunrise BA
Location Details
Outside Wells Fargo Branch,
303 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Join us on Wednesday, May 18 in San Francisco to demand that Wells Fargo cut financing for expansion of fossil fuels. There will be street theater, signs and flyering to alert the public to the bank’s ongoing funding of climate chaos.

This is part of a national week of action for Stop the Money Pipeline. This spring, Wall Street banks and insurance companies are hosting their annual shareholder meetings, where many shareholder resolutions calling for an end to fossil fuel expansion are being introduced. Will the banks listen? This is Wall Street's moment of truth: People or Fossil Fuels?

We have one simple demand for Wells Fargo: stop providing financial services to any corporation expanding its fossil fuel operations. In other words, stop funding the climate crisis. At Wells Fargo’s general meeting last month, a shareholder resolution was presented, urging the bank NOT to fund ANY future fossil projects. The bank urged shareholders to vote against the resolution, which then got only 11% approval by shareholders, but even 11% gets leadership’s attention. We must keep up the pressure!

Come by between 4 and 6pm on May 18 and show that you have had it with Wells Fargo's business as usual while people are dying and the climate crisis escalates.

Cover photo by Jin Zhu.
sm_wells_banners.jpg
original image (2048x872)
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/stop-the-...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 13th, 2022 12:43 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code