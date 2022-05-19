Extinction Rebellion holds yet another protest action at a Wells Fargo branch

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Under the evidence that Wells Fargo might have a learning disability, Extinction Rebellion Bay Area continued their demands at the bank's branches.Timed to coincide with Wednesday afternoon rush hour traffic, they hoisted a huge banner that said "Well Fargo Stop Funding the Climate Crisis" between the building's columns at the 303 Second Street branch in San Francisco. They rallied in the plaza across the street as several leafleted those in the stop and go traffic. Motorists responded favorably.From the event announcement:

This is part of a national week of action for Stop the Money Pipeline. This spring, Wall Street banks and insurance companies are hosting their annual shareholder meetings, where many shareholder resolutions calling for an end to fossil fuel expansion are being introduced. Will the banks listen? This is Wall Street's moment of truth: People or Fossil Fuels?



We have one simple demand for Wells Fargo: stop providing financial services to any corporation expanding its fossil fuel operations. In other words, stop funding the climate crisis. At Wells Fargo’s general meeting last month, a shareholder resolution was presented, urging the bank NOT to fund ANY future fossil projects. The bank urged shareholders to vote against the resolution, which then got only 11% approval by shareholders, but even 11% gets leadership’s attention. We must keep up the pressure!