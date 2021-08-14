From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Guerrilla Movies & Community Art Action in Financial District
Protest to Stop Line 3 on Montgomery Street part of Global Day of Action
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Friday evening, organizations including:
- Oil and Gas Action Network
- Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area
- Silicon Valley Climate Action Now
- SF Projection Department
- Diablo Rising Tide
- Climate Health Now
- 350 Bay Area
As human caused planetary incineration becomes ever more evident, environment groups are resisting. They are pushing back against the financial and industrial structures that are destroying the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.
At 7pm, on the steps of BofA's California Street building, about fifty people participated in NVDA (Non Violent Direct Action) training. Experienced activists told of how to place mind and body in a place so as to best deal with police, hecklers, etc.
As night fell, on Montgomery Street, cleared by 1000 Grandmothers, a "Guerilla Movie" was shown in front of the Wells Fargo "World" Headquarters office. The movie, "First Daughter and the Black Snake," told how Native Americans have, in one instance, stopped an Enbridge pipe line.
Speakers, including well known environmental writer Rebecca Solnit, were heard.
A couple of Wells Fargo "spokespeople" began a presentation about the Bank's "wonderful" environmental achievements. They became quite "upset" as their audio visual degenerated into frightening images of burning forests and homes.
On July 23rd, major banks (such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citibank) had loans worth nearly $6 billion to Enbridge, the company behind Line 3, that were due for renewal.
Devastating Anishinaabe territory, Enbridge is spilling drilling fluid into the wetlands of the Mississippi headwaters as it rushes to complete the Line 3 pipeline. Hundreds of Water Protectors are chaining themselves to drilling equipment to prevent Enbridge from violating Anishinaabe treaty rights. Enbridge is currently violating 21 river crossings and hundreds of waterways across Minnesota. If completed, the expanded tar sands pipeline would unleash the emissions equivalent of fifty new coal plants.
Protesters called out what they view as hypocritical greenwashing Enbridge's pledge to use zero emission vehicles to build a pipe line that will promote yet more fossil fuel consumption, and profits.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network